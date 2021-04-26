Dear Editor,
Since The Daily Citizen in its article [April 10] didn't quite exactly set the stage, let me just say that I came to the focus group meeting because the mayor asked for volunteers and wanted citizens to help the city with the current situation [voters in February rejecting making the city's 1-cent sales tax permanent]. Having gone to two meetings, I can tell you that he doesn't want any help. All he wants to do is pass a tax. The Daily Citizen in its story was quick to point out that I was against the past two taxes. I also point out that those were the only taxes I have ever voted against in the city of Searcy. I am against waste and the lack of any plan, which the city currently advocates.
At the meeting April 8, we were in the Carmichael Community Center on the basketball court, chairs 6 feet apart. The mayor was at half-court and I am sitting under one of the goals — half-court away. While other people spoke, the mayor remained at his podium. He never argued with anyone. When I spoke, he saw fit to walk from half-court to directly in front of me. I never got out of my seat. He attacked me personally, saying the only reason I didn't like his proposals was because I didn't like him. It's no secret that I don't like him, but I do love my city and I think that gives me the right to be at those meetings. I have volunteered for the city for over 30 years. I think that qualifies me for a seat at the table.
What The Daily Citizen left out is that after yelling at me, he then says if I don't like it, he can have the police escort me out, and I asked him, why is it that he could come to me and attack me and then ask the police to ask me to leave? Apparently, you can only participate in city government if you are in lockstep with the administration. (EDITOR'S NOTE: Staff writer Greg Geary did not hear Mayor Kyle Osborne say anything about the police asking anyone to leave.)
Then, the mayor went up front and started talking about how we had X number of public meetings [before the special election] and had to cancel four of them because nobody came. Now do you see why nobody wants to come to his meetings? Because if you are against what he wants, this is the treatment you get.
Every time I ever write a letter to the editor, The Daily Citizen calls the mayor and asks him what his thoughts are, but they won't give me the same opportunity when he wants to talk about me, a private citizen. They will print that he says that I am disgruntled, even though I am the one who volunteered my time and no one has ever proven that a thing I have said wasn't true about his waste of city funds.
All I did was point out that the city is not out $6 million in discretionary spending. He already admitted the same to the gentleman sitting to my right, who pointed out that money was used to buy swimming pools, fix roads and other things. So he admitted that he wasn't losing $6 million worth of discretionary spending and he stayed at his podium when that gentleman spoke. But when I speak, he has to come get in my face. Are you seeing the pattern here?
All the mayor keeps saying is if he doesn't get that $6 million we are going to have to have deep, deep cuts. He repeated that several times. It's simply not true, and that's what I told him. If he is going to pursue that false narrative, then nobody wants to help him, but if he will be honest with the citizens and tell them what actual services are needed, then maybe they will help him. He is not interested in any help — all he wants is the money.
One lady was trying to ask how much money are we using by allowing all the policemen to have a car and take it home. Apparently, we have 40-something policemen and 53 cars. She had asked for that information at a previous meeting and that information was to be relayed to the focus group, but no answer was ever given. Then when she was asking those questions, the mayor poo-pooed her suggestion by saying that he wasn't going to quibble over a few thousand dollars.
Another fellow wanted to talk about lack of maintenance, and again, the mayor didn't want to discuss it. I wonder how many thousands of dollars it needs to be before he will take it seriously. Would it be the almost $10,000 that he wasted by having a special election three months after a general election? How about the $100,000 spent by taking over the baseball program when all of that was provided free to the city. Maybe it was the $275,000 for a building next to the baseball fields allegedly for parking, when we already had land next to that building. If we had used the $275,000 to pave that land, then the parking problem would be fixed, but instead we bought a building that we don't need. Maybe it would be the $1.8 million for a library with a swimming pool and basketball court in a flood plain. If we are really going to have deep, deep, deep cuts maybe we should not have spent that $1.8 million and that doesn't count renovations.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Engineers told the Searcy City Council that the library is not in a flood zone, but the foundation of the Searcy Athletic Club is below the base flood elevation, which led to the city paying half of $175,000 for floodproofing. The city also paid almost half of the cost, $839,281.32, of purchasing the building. Although the check the city wrote was for $1.69 million, the White County Regional Library System paid $850,000.)
And where did that money come from? Well, it came from the eight-year sales tax. Obviously, that was not one of the things approved by the people when the tax was authorized. And don't tell me it's part of the discretionary spending because the plan for the eight-year tax called for $2.9 million worth of discretionary spending and this administration alone has spent twice that. He, along with the council, treats your tax dollars as their personal kitty to spend on whatever whim he wants and then comes before a focus group and all he talks about is we have to make deep, deep cuts.
(EDITOR'S NOTE: Decisions on the expenditures that have been listed are made by the Searcy City Council and Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, not the mayor.)
The Daily Citizen editor already pointed out that the mayor and the council just don't get it — and they don't. It's not about whether they accounted for the eight-year sales tax. It's the fact that until that meeting, we didn't know that he has used the eight-year sales tax to buy all the things that I mentioned. Knowing that his tax was going to expire, was that a prudent decision? You be the judge if going forward you want to continue to provide additional funds to this administration.
It's like I said at the last election, if you are happy with the way your funds are spent, support it. If you are not, then tell this mayor and the City Council they need to be better stewards of your money.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
