Dear Editor,
The citizens of Searcy are reasonable. When presented with the need for a new fire station, they passed a sunset tax targeted for that purpose. When presented with the need for a bypass, they passed a sunset tax targeted for that purpose. When presented with a specific list of capital improvement needs, they passed a sunset tax targeted for that purpose.
The citizens of Searcy are, however, frugal. When supporting tax proposals, we have consistently supported those that are targeted, sunset and limited in purpose to the needs cited. The current tax proposal being presented to the voters of Searcy is none of the above.
If you look at Searcy’s own financial data (https://www.cityofsearcy.org/s/2021-BUDGET-WORKBOOK-ORIGINAL-FINAL.pdf), you see that they are using $869,000 of money from the eight-year tax for staff salaries and $725,000 from that tax for LOPFI payments. This is under $1.6 million. Why then are we told that the city “needs” $6.5 million or it will have to let people go? Furthermore, if you look at that same budget document adopted this past January, you find that Searcy’s existing permanent tax revenues were $7.166 million in 2020, even though they had been budgeted at only $6.661 million. This means that they had half a million dollars more than they anticipated!
Better still, through the July 2021 financial statement (https://www.cityofsearcy.org/s/TREASURERS-REPORT-7-31-21.pdf), those same taxes had generated $607,000 more than had been received in 2020. Projecting that growth out for the year, the city of Searcy should bring in around $1.5 million more in 2021 than they expected to in 2020 with just the existing permanent tax.
Where is the shortfall? Simply put, there’s not one. Politicians love money, and they never miss an opportunity to try to get more.
Be both reasonable and frugal — vote against the permanent tripling (from 0.5-1.5 percent) of Searcy’s sales tax Nov. 9.
Scott Biddle
Searcy
