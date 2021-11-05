Dear Editor,
As downtown Searcy business owners, we are in a unique position to observe the daily presence of our police officers, firefighters, sanitation and street department workers. We are thankful for the services they provide to our city as well as our business, including emergency response, safety checks and trash and snow removal.
The 1-cent tax passed in 2014 that will expire in 2022 has helped Searcy in the following ways: enhanced police and fire protection, a cleaner city thanks to the sanitation department, a new swimming pool and better streets and drainage. In order for our town to move forward, we must continue these efforts.
We will not pay one penny more than we are now, but will simply carry it forward to secure our growth and safety to benefit our children and grandchildren.
We, the citizens, cannot do as much for ourselves and others as the city of Searcy can do for us with the 1-cent revenues. Please join us by voting for the 1-cent renewal.
Betty Mote and Nancy Hatfield
Owners of Sowell's Furniture, Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.