Dear Editor,
It was inspiring to read the article "Beebe Senior Who Won FFA Public Speaking Contest Shares Story of Overcoming Stuttering" about high school senior Shade Harris winning the statewide speech contest for Arkansas Future Farmers of America. I must confess that with my stuttering I was not as proactive as Shayde Harris to say the least.
An important aspect of this story in my opinion was how he praised the many years of speech therapy he received. Success with speech therapy can come at any age. For me, I was blessed with success in my early adult years after two unsuccessful attempts at speech therapy. I want to recommend that one of the many free offerings on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org) is a national directory of speech therapists. I found my speech therapist through this listing some years ago. Shayde Harris deserves much praise for getting out the word that speech therapy can change lives.
Albert Baskerville
Anniston, Ala.
