Dear Editor,
Searcy City Council has been working toward this special tax election coming up Feb. 9 for nearly a year. They dared not put it to voters during the recent presidential election for fear it would not pass.
So they zeroed in on February to have it as they did in 2014. In a city with nearly 23,000 population a mere 3,100 voted in the 2014 election. Sixty-four percent (of those who voted), 1,987, approved the tax. Thirty-five percent, 1,100, voted against.
Thus, one can easily see that special elections are almost a sure bet. By mass texting city employees and a few other such groups around town, it is easy to come up with a couple thousand votes to pass a tax that the whole county will pay — this time forever more. The current 1-percent Searcy sales tax ends April 2022. Take this rare opportunity to lower your taxes. Vote against both measures.
Martha Blount
Searcy
