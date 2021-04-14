Dear Editor,
I’d like to take this opportunity to set the record straight regarding my recent letter to the editor regarding Searcy’s 1-percent sales tax that will expire in June of 2022.
I personally called a city office searching for information regarding the sales tax; specifically, what percent was used for one-time expenses and what percent is being used for recurring expenses. I was told, and I quote, “No one has that information.” Not believing that could be true, I asked again and was told again, “No one has that information.”
I pushed the respondent, saying that this could not possibly be true, and finally this person told me that “this specific accounting is not done by the city but by one member of the City Council, Mike Chalenburg.” This is the information I was given by a city official.
I now know that the person with whom I spoke gave me inaccurate information. As City Council member Mike Chalenburg pointed out, the accounting software used by the city was not capable of the level of detail necessary for tracking something as unusual as a temporary tax, so Mr. Chalenburg, working with the Treasurer’s office, kept track of the revenues and expenditures.
I have never stated, and no one I know has ever said, that the funds were unaccounted for. That statement is utterly false.
However, I want to publicly apologize to our city treasurer, Jerry Morris, if anyone misconstrued my words to make it look like he was not doing his job. The fact is, he is doing a great job, and I’m sure he was grateful for the assistance of Mike Chalenburg since the official city software could not be modified to track our temporary tax.
At the last focus group meeting, I was told that the answer to my original question (the percent of the tax that was used for one-time expenses and the percent being used for recurring expenses) is something that the city is working on. The percentages will be different for every year the tax was in place, but the information should give us a good insight into how much the city will need every year to maintain current services, and then the issue of additions and improvements to our city facilities and services can be discussed in terms of what the A&P tax can cover and what additional funds we may need as we move forward . Once the mayor’s focus group gets the information, I’m sure it will be made public as well.
I love Searcy and want to see this city thrive. The mayor’s focus group is providing Searcy citizens with a unique opportunity to ask questions, receive information and provide input regarding how to maintain current services and improve our quality of life. And thank you to The Daily Citizen for allowing a free-flowing exchange of information and for this opportunity to set the record straight.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
