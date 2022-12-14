When did the county's aging program become a business rather than a service to senior citizens? For as long as I can remember, the program was touted, and prided itself in being a service, and not a money-making venture. Now, it seems the philosophy and aim has changed, per the recent increase of take-out meals to $7 versus $4 if one stays at the center to eat.
The centers in counties depend on grants, according to the program director at Searcy's center, based at the Lightle Center. A contract is up for renewal next year, she said in a recent Daily Citizen article. If so, I would suggest new guidelines, a new contract, be negotiated with the governing agency, White River Area Agency on Aging in Batesville. We need county judges, state legislators, U.S. congressmen to help obtain funding.
I can remember years ago when covering the county Quorum Court meetings, the aging program would come literally "begging" for money. It was usually granted, although sometimes a bit begrudgingly it seemed. Why? Helping our seniors obtain food would seem to be a most worthy funding. The director of the aging program said in the Citizen article that food was their main source of funding.
Inflation is named as the culprit for raising take-out meal prices. We all understand and deal with inflation. I do not pretend to be a professional dietitian, but I know the high price of vegetables served as the centers, such as asparagus, cauliflower and broccoli. These vegetables are served several times a week. Perhaps other cheaper vegetables with equal food value could be substituted? Maybe the aging center gets special, better prices on these high-priced vegetables? I do not know. And beans, an excellent source of protein, are rarely served, maybe once a month.
The local aging program serves 500 a day in centers throughout the county, the director said, and 1,000 could likely be fed if the money were there, she noted. The food is prepared at Searcy and transported to the other centers. The food is excellent — top-notch cooks! The transportation people are very caring and expert at their job. The director at the Pangburn center, the only center I'm familiar with,is the best — compassionate and great at his job.
It's great if some choose to stay at the centers and eat; I respect their decision to do so. But it's not "fair" for those opting to pick up meals to be charged almost double. Many who do not eat at the center do not eat because they cannot afford even the $4, much less $7. The director of the program said people can "donate" what they can or even eat free, but I doubt the program could be sustained long if many, or most, decided to eat free or for just a minuscule price. As it is now, as of a month or longer ago, serving sizes were drastically reduced. No one complained, the meals kept being bought, although the reduction was certainly noticed. Were (are) the meals even worth $4 now? I suspect many question that. To see an increase in $7 nailed the coffin for many.
If the program could "cut" the carry-out price back to $4, it might help save some of the centers. A breakdown of how many eat in center would be interesting. We know that Searcy being the largest center would have the majority of center participants. Searcy is a different world compared to the smaller cities' centers.At Pangburn, there is no room for people to eat "safely" distanced. And we can't eat with masks on.
If a waiver was in effect during the height of COVID to allow pickup meals at an equal price, surely the same waiver could be made in this rising flu season. Or better yet, negotiate a contract, plea with local, state, federal officials to "allow" seniors to eat courtesy of the aging program where, and when, they choose.
