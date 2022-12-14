Dear Editor,

When did the county's aging program become a business rather than a service to senior citizens? For as long as I can remember, the program was touted, and prided itself in being a service, and not a money-making venture. Now, it seems the philosophy and aim has changed, per the recent increase of take-out meals to $7 versus $4 if one stays at the center to eat.

