Searcy voters
not to be trifled with
Dear Editor,
A well-known country song from 1993 is titled “What Part of No Don’t You Understand?”
It could serve as the new anthem for Searcy city officials. The reason why can be seen in recent history:
Searcy citizens rejected the A&P tax in April 2010 ... but in March 2019, the City Council voted to approve it anyway.
In May 2017, Searcy citizens rejected a proposal that called for a 3-mill tax increase on real and personal property to provide $13 million for a new library.
In February 2020, Searcy citizens (1) rejected making the 2014 temporary tax a permanent tax, and (2) rejected the attempt to set aside around 50 percent of the annual A&P funds for several decades in order to fund improvements to our baseball fields (around $14 million was requested for this project – more than the new library proposal in 2017 – even though estimates for the work hovered around $8.5 million.)
A group of 23 citizens recently presented a letter to the mayor titled “Critical Need for Adequate Funding to Operate Our City.” In part, the letter states that the loss of the tax “will result in the city losing $6,500,000 in revenue from its annual budget. The city’s total revenue is $24,000,000, so the loss of the 1-cent revenue will result in a debilitating 27 percent reduction to the city of Searcy’s annual budget.”
This is not entirely accurate. The temporary tax was not passed to add funds to the city’s annual budget, although that is where it was placed. The 2014 temporary tax was sold to the public as a means for accomplishing certain, specific projects, and to provide raises to city employees. Just check newspaper stories from 2014 and you can see this is accurate. City officials made it clear that the temporary tax was primarily for a variety of special projects, not to become an integral part of the city’s annual budget.
The temporary 1-percent tax raises around $6.5 million per year. At the mayor’s town-hall meetings in the spring of 2021, it was nearly impossible to get anyone from the city to identify (1) the amount of funds necessary to maintain the current level of services in the city, and (2) the amount used for special projects.
Finally, we were told that the city needs about half of the annual amount raised by the temporary tax – around $3.25 million – to maintain the current level of services. So with total annual revenue of $24 million, as stated above, the projected loss to the city is not 27 percent but 13.5 percent. Why? The city needs half of the revenue generated by the temporary 1-percent tax ($3.25 million), not the full amount ($6.5 million).
Had city officials shared this information at the first town-hall meeting, I believe that they would have been able to build a consensus regarding widespread support for a permanent one-half-percent tax to be used for the city’s annual budget and a temporary one-half-percent tax for special projects.
In fact. Dr. Cliff Ganus made this statement in a June letter to the editor: “We want to know how much is actually needed to run the city. Having established that, the council might propose an additional tax amount and tell us what they can expect if it’s approved. I believe that if the city leaders can earn the trust of the voters, the voters can in turn be trusted to support reasonable taxation that will improve the quality of life for all.”
Instead, city officials now appear to be employing what is called “the Washington Monument” tactic, something used in our nation’s capital. This old legislative ploy announces that certain services (like access to national monuments or trash pickup) will be the first to go if a budget has to be cut.
Now, while many of us would support a half-cent permanent tax to maintain our current level of services, we are frustrated when given inaccurate information. As recent history shows, Searcy voters are not to be trifled with.
In a letter to the editor dated May 14 of this year, I predicted: “It appears that instead of asking for a permanent half-cent tax to cover current budgetary obligations, and then pursuing other taxes (permanent or temporary) for specific improvements, the city is going to return to the public with yet another attempt to get the 1-percent tax to be made permanent.”
Sadly, this prediction has come true ... and city officials still cannot understand why voters keep saying “no.”
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
