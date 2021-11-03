Dear Editor,
My wife, Marlene, and I moved to Searcy in 1959, and I have been actively involved in community roles ever since. I choose to serve this community because the city of Searcy has always supported me and my family. Currently, I serve as a City Council member and have been in this position for the last 11 years. When the city proposed the 1-cent sales tax in 2014, we made a commitment to improve the city's worn-out equipment, replace fire and police vehicles, and the passage of that tax has allowed us to do just that. We must continue being progressive, and I fear that without the 1-cent tax extension, we will fall behind.
I know some have mentioned that a 1/2-cent sales tax would be enough to "get by," but I do not want to see the town I love so dearly simply "scraping by." Rather, we should put our community in a position to thrive.
We have existing improvements which need to be made throughout the city, and without these improvements being funded, we will not be able to provide the quality of life that we want our children and our grandchildren to enjoy.
Recently, an editor's note said "Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration city sales tax numbers show there are 158 cities with city sales tax below 1.5 percent.” But, that includes towns like Beedeville, Gilbert and Gum Springs, which have less than 100 residents. The average city sales tax rate for the largest 40 cities in Arkansas is 1.906 percent and 1.855 percent for the largest 50 cities. Consider that Searcy is the 22nd-largest city in Arkansas, and we are currently below those figures. Without the renewal of this tax, we will be at 0.5 percent, which is the lowest tax levied in the state of Arkansas.
When I leave office, I want to be able to say that our community came together to build a better future for its residents. I encourage my fellow citizens to vote for the 1-cent sales tax Nov. 9.
Logan Cothern
Searcy
