Dear Editor,
Searcy American Legion Post 106 is teaming up with Fellowship Christian Athletes and Mike McCain, state FCA director, to deliver much-needed supplies to Wynne tornado victims.
Dear Editor,
Searcy American Legion Post 106 is teaming up with Fellowship Christian Athletes and Mike McCain, state FCA director, to deliver much-needed supplies to Wynne tornado victims.
Needed items include bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, soap, deodorant, non-perishable food items that can be eaten on the go, trail mix, peanut butter crackers, saltine crackers, peanut butter, mops, brooms, rakes, work gloves, low-sugar Gatorade, pillows, blankets, tarp, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, brushes, feminine products, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, spray bleach cleaner, Lysol, new men's underwear, new women’s undergarments, power cords, batteries, batter- powered flashlights, boxes, totes and candles.
Keep an eye out for messages from area schools for drop-off points and additional items. Current drop-off points are Searcy High School and Ahlf Junior High School.
More could be coming. Things are constantly changing, but this is one way Searcy is trying to help the community of Wynne.
For more information or to donate, call McCain at (501) 412-6111 or myself at (501) 593-5800.
John Mercer
Searcy
