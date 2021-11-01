Dear Editor,
As much as I love Searcy, having lived, worked and served in public office here, I do not support making the current 1-percent sales and use tax permanent for several reasons. The most significant one being the voters have already spoken on this once this year. What about “no” does the council and Mayor Kyle Osborne not understand? Voters also voted down the A&P (hamburger) tax only to have City Council pass it against the voters' will.
Searcy has many other revenue sources besides this 1-percent tax. For instance, Searcy, based on population, receives nearly one-third of every penny of county sales tax collected all over White County. That amounted to over $3 million in 2020, nearly 20 percent of the $15 million budget. The city also now has alcohol tax, internet tax, A&P tax — all passed since this 1-percent so-called "temporary" tax passed in 2014. This is not to mention all the different fees assessed on those living in the city and state turn-back money.
Sales tax collections last year were up 13 percent over the previous year and are predicted to continue that upward trend. That rise alone should provide funds for a nice pay raise for employees.
Inflation alone brings with it more tax revenue. Each time the price for gasoline or goods rises one dollar, an extra penny of tax is collected — cha-ching! Searcy has ample resources without continuing this sales tax. Surely if the voters say “no” for the second time this year, Mayor Osborne and the Council will get the message.
Bob Parish
Searcy
