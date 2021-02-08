Dear Editor,
I wanted to reach out and express my views about why the residents of the city of Searcy should vote to approve the extension of the 1-percent sales tax, as well as approving the spend related to the sports complex Feb. 9.
Having lived in Searcy for most of my life, but also having lived outside of the state of Arkansas for a period during my education, I was able to experience a different, larger city environment in Nashville. More importantly, however, through the work at our company over the years, I’ve been uniquely situated to watch the growth and development of some of Arkansas’ most vibrant, active communities and compare them to Searcy.
Before addressing those comparisons, I think we first must acknowledge that growth in a city or town is a good thing, because I think some in Searcy might disagree. Some people might say that growth is not that important because they like the town “just the way it is.” The immediate response to that, of course, is that to keep it like it is, we must approve the extension of the sales tax because we have already had it, and taking it away would certainly have a negative impact. But, more importantly, it is always important for a town to be dynamic and growing.
We are very fortunate in Searcy to be located in a place that is favorable for growth, being situated slightly NE of Little Rock and an hour and a half west of Memphis. Also, being the largest city in a rather large area helps immensely with trade, etc. We are also fortunate to have just enough industry to provide enough work to gain some population, and extremely fortunate to have Harding University in Searcy, which not only draws folks to Searcy for their education, but creates a lot of new, permanent residents thereafter.
We need only look at the towns of the delta in southern and eastern Arkansas that once thrived like Blytheville or Camden to understand what happens when you lose industry and then population. Not only are residents forced to move elsewhere, but the children do not return to live there. That begins the domino effect where other businesses cannot survive, no amenities exist and more folks leave.
So, how do we move forward? You must attract new residents, keep the ones you have and hope that some children return to live here permanently after perhaps leaving for education, etc. There is natural decline to overcome. People pass, and if you are not gaining as many new residents as you are losing, you are going backward. I personally know several families who have recently relocated to northwest Arkansas or another city in Arkansas due to better job opportunities or better amenities.
It is easy to dismiss those things, but the fact of the matter is, having things like great sports complexes or indoor tennis courts or youth volleyball leagues or many miles of bike trails really does make life better for young families. People want opportunities for their children. I learned just this week that a town in Arkansas has a “School of Rock” after-school program reminiscent of the movie by the same name. As a parent of a child who plays music, that is highly intriguing.
We have to make our town just as attractive to young folks as the other towns in our state, and we have fallen behind in that regard. I believe anyone who travels inside the state already knows this. Most other cities have built many miles of bike trails, while we have trouble maintaining the minimal trail we have. We have no mountain bike trails to speak of. In Jonesboro, a town we compete with, there are now five places to play tennis indoors. We do not have a single indoor court, but more sadly, our “city” courts at Berryhill Park and Yancey Park have fallen into such disrepair that they are unplayable.
Some very nice folks in Searcy were industrious enough to start a youth tennis league in Searcy several years ago, and it was and is a rousing success. Thank goodness that Harding allows the league to use their tennis courts, or we could not have the tennis league at all. When it conflicts with Harding’s schedule, the league can’t play or must play on dirty courts with weeds and nets that are falling down. This is just one example of our city trying to persevere in spite of our growing lack of facilities.
I wanted to write this letter, again, because I spend time in these towns for work, and I see the things going on, and frankly, I’m envious of their progress and drive to improve their towns. In NWAR, they have done such a brilliant job building things that score high on the “attractiveness” scale for new residents that Fayetteville has been named the No. 4 place to live in the U.S. by several publications.
I was in a Fayetteville City Council meeting recently where they took about 10 minutes to approve spending $500,000 to build a bike trail under a highway up there. They have done it over and over, and seen it pay off, so they are on fire to keep it going. They know that more amenities mean more people, and more people mean more money, and more money means more amenities, and it keeps going.
We are not aiming even relatively close to that high here in Searcy, and we need to start with baby steps. We are just trying to extend our current tax level to keep our heads above water. We cannot afford to go backward. In some ways, we already have. At one point many years ago, Searcy had a nice new community center, and a new library and new parks (with tennis courts) but many, many years later, we have never improved any of it or even kept those things up. It is more reminiscent of the towns in the delta where you see dilapidated things all around town.
Thank goodness that some of those things are now on the list to be done, but there is so much more to do, just to break even, and we need to go forward. There are myriad opportunities … everywhere you look.
Back in the mid-'90s and into the early 2000s, the city of Searcy compared favorably in growth with cities like Benton, Cabot, Conway, Jonesboro, Russellville and to an extent, with those cities in NWAR. Many think we have been moving forward, but in fact, we have lost ground speaking relatively. The construction business in Searcy in those years was greater than that in Cabot and Benton, and was equal or nearly equal to that in Jonesboro and Conway, while already being slightly behind the towns of NWAR.
I can now say that we are obviously not in the same ballpark at NWAR, and that is understandable, because it is home to some of the country’s most successful companies. What is troubling, however, is that now we no longer compete favorably with Jonesboro or Conway. We typically do two to three times the business in those towns as we do in Searcy, where we even have a favorable market share. Worse is that Cabot and Benton now routinely have double the construction activity of Searcy. I can tell you that Searcy trails all of those towns in things to attract new families to move here. Searcy now competes more closely with Batesville, Mountain Home and Paragould than with those towns.
We are truly already behind in many ways. Other towns surrounding Searcy have already done things such as build very nice sports complexes. When I was involved in USSSA baseball, we traveled every weekend to other towns to play baseball in their parks, and paid for hotel rooms, and went out to eat in their restaurants. The entire three years we did it, we never played a tournament in Searcy, partly due to politics, but mostly because we didn’t have the facilities.
If hundreds of people come to Searcy to play ball on a weekend, they’ll spend money in this town. With the long overdue A&P tax, we’ll get revenue from those visitors to build amenities for our residents. It’s a no-brainer, and why the other towns mentioned in this letter have been doing it for years. Once that positive momentum gets going, it snowballs, and other great things happen.
Searcy is too great a town not to be doing things to move it forward. The empty factories cannot all be repurposed as churches. Some are going to remain empty, and that looks a lot more like the towns we do not want to emulate than the ones we do. If you like grass growing up through the tennis courts, and a community center than looks like it was built when it was actually built, then by all means, vote against all of these items, and we can proceed down the inevitable path.
It is always very popular with certain politicians to take the anti-tax platform. They get votes because they scare people making them think they cannot afford to pay it. Folks, we cannot afford not to support this. If you vote against the tax extension or the sports complex, you are voting against Searcy. These taxes and amenities (like the A&P) are necessary just to keep us in shooting distance of the towns we are competing with.
Our population has grown very slowly over the last 20 years, and slow growth is good, and these things are necessary to maintain that. “You are either moving forward, or you are going backward.” We want to be a vibrant, growing town, and keep moving forward. A “vote for both” helps keep us moving in the right direction.
Ross Ridout
Searcy
