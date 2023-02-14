Dear Editor,

About the fall of 1970 or spring of 1971, a gentleman came to Searcy and announced by newspaper and flyers he would be producing and directing a movie in Searcy. It was to be titled, "The Searcy Story." Local children were allowed to audition, for a fee, to be a member of the cast. Many mothers brought their children, expectant that their child would be the next Shirley Temple or Jackie Cooper. If my memory is functioning, there were over 100 auditioners. Mostly grammar school age and a few teenagers, auditioned. Parents paid, let’s say, $50 a head. If cast, there would also be a modest fee, let's say another Grant, to actually be filmed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.