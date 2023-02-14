About the fall of 1970 or spring of 1971, a gentleman came to Searcy and announced by newspaper and flyers he would be producing and directing a movie in Searcy. It was to be titled, "The Searcy Story." Local children were allowed to audition, for a fee, to be a member of the cast. Many mothers brought their children, expectant that their child would be the next Shirley Temple or Jackie Cooper. If my memory is functioning, there were over 100 auditioners. Mostly grammar school age and a few teenagers, auditioned. Parents paid, let’s say, $50 a head. If cast, there would also be a modest fee, let's say another Grant, to actually be filmed.
The producer/director filmed the movie about a month later at Spring Park. I was part of the crew (I held the microphone boom) and a buddy of mine watched the volume needle. It took about an hour and a half to complete. The opening dialogue went something like this:
Seven-year-old girl: "Oh, my goodness! Someone has kidnapped Janie and Bobby."
Other children: "Let's go rescue them!"
At which time the mob exited the frame to rescue Jamie and Bobby. A few moments later, the preteens returned with the missing children. Make up your own script.
After almost a year, the movie was shown at the Rialto Theater on a Friday night. It was packed. Parents, children and local well knowns. No lead-ins. No credits. Just 15 minutes of subpar "Our Gang." It was double billed with "The Maltese Bippy." The audience's reaction was pretty much groans and laughter. The "Our Gang" movies displayed more drama and acting skill.
The movie has not been shown since. At least I got $20 for holding the boom.
Is there anyone out there that knows the whereabouts of this little gem? If so, please reach me at bbfudpucker@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.