Dear Editor,
A dark cloud hangs over the White County Central School District due to the recent actions of its school board.
After five years of service the board’s vote to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract failed 3-2. What is the board’s reasoning? We as the constituency would like to know. By all metrics readily at our disposal, his performance as superintendent has been nothing short of stellar, and his reputation in this and surrounding communities is highly regarded — as a man, administrator, boss and selfless leader.
The board acknowledges by their actions of allowing Mr. Stanley to finish his contract term that the issues at hand are not of a terminable nature. Board member Justin Hancock, in response to public outcry and speculation, clarified that Mr. Stanley had not acted in any way immorally or illegally. Their reasoning seems to be that this small majority on the board believes we can do better. That’s a hard sell.
Under his leadership our school has grown, and our financial standing to support new construction projects has been bolstered due to a millage increase passed largely on the basis of our school’s progress under his leadership. He was awarded "Best Superintendent" for the Daily Citizen's Readers' Choice awards for 2021, and per the school’s own Facebook post Sept. 10, “Mr. Stanley has also been nominated to represent the state of Arkansas through the America Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year program. The nomination reflects the superintendent's commitment to education and the value they bring to the children of Arkansas.”
These commendations come as no surprise if you know this man and consider his credentials, experience and service rendered throughout his career — a list too long to include here.
So, the great mystery remains as to what would cause this change of direction for our school. We have heard during this time the testimonies of many faculty members who chose to work at WCC because of Mr. Stanley’s reputation. We have heard the testimonies of parents who chose WCC over the district they live in because of Mr. Stanley, or the reputation of WCC under his leadership. The board has not been inclined to defend its actions in statements to the public other than members saying they felt it was best.
Only because of the Freedom of Information Act do we have any insight into the board’s proceedings with Mr. Stanley regarding his performance. Annual evaluations are made in five categories and total of (40) points of evaluation each year. These are each given a score as an average of the votes of each member on a scale of 1-3 with these scores respectively equating to “Performs exceptionally well,” “Performs adequately” and “Needs Improvement.” Out of (200) evaluation points over five years, only eight times there was an average that scored a 3 and that only by rounding up, and never was it unanimous. Never did the aggregate for any category in any year carry a score other than 1 or 2. The average for all (200) evaluations is right at 1.5 — squarely between “Adequate and Exceptional.”
What we hear is that there have been past disagreements in the way some personnel matters were handled. There is much that could be said about these matters, but the fact remains that these matters were ultimately resolved without any legal problems for the school under the direction of a superintendent eminently more qualified to handle them than any member of the board.
The execution of policy in personnel matters lands squarely in the realm of responsibility of the superintendent per the job description as defined by the state of Arkansas. The job of the board is to set policy, and it seems that Mr. Stanley’s actions did not violate any of those policies. It is also true that no formal reprimand, corrective action requests or professional development plans aimed at correcting the perceived shortcomings were given to Mr. Stanley in the five school years prior to the Jan. 19 meeting.
Immediately following the failed vote to renew the contract, board member Blake Moffet resigned for reasons outside of the current conflict. On Jan. 28 in a special board meeting, the board deferred the appointment of Mr. Moffett’s replacement to the Quorum Court by a unanimous vote. The content of that motion by Stan Yingling stated that they did not want the new member to be “labeled” by the School Board. There is wisdom in that sentiment, and I give the board credit for understanding this. However, any future proceedings with regard to Mr. Stanley’s status as superintendent or a potential replacement for him will occur under a cloud of doubt and mistrust in the board as long as this three-vote bloc remains.
It is not questioned whether the board has the legal authority to make this decision, but the wisdom and integrity of this board’s decision certainly is. One longtime school board member in a nearby district made the comment that “you just don’t do that as a school board” further stating that it would have to be really bad to get rid of a guy like Dean Stanley when things are going so well for the school. Another friend who served for decades as a superintendent in this area was jokingly asked whether he would come out of retirement to serve our school. “Not for that board,” he emphatically stated.
Mr. Stanley’s reputation precedes him and in a most admirable way. These statements represent a widely held view, and this is what we are up against. Who is going to want to work for a board that would let a Dean Stanley get away? Are the credibility problems for the board real? I would assert that they surely are.
The board president, in defense of the 3-2 vote, reportedly made the claim afterward that it was “supposed to be 4-1” followed by disparaging remarks about the character of the person that changed their vote. No board member, especially the president, should make claims over how another member should have voted. You can add to this reported disparaging remarks toward certain demographic groups in the community as it pertains to the rezoning process and past, yet unaddressed, alleged conflicts of interest between a sitting board member and faculty.
Further is the sense of betrayal felt toward Board President Larry Stevens. He campaigned for re-election last fall, at my house, on the notion that we did not need a change in leadership with these upcoming building projects. Agreed! That statement could not be applied any more aptly to any one of them (the board members) than it can to our superintendent. One of the three defended his vote saying that he did not vote to hire Mr. Stanley in the first place. I get that, but the board as a body did hire him.
For five school years, we have prospered under his leadership, we have set our roots with his and we have grown together with him. To uproot him is to uproot us and the harmony in our community “for light and transient causes.” This is central to the current outcry on behalf of Mr. Stanley because we too have been wronged. This chaos and turmoil is the doing of three people on the School Board, not those that have spoken out against the board as some of them have suggested.
We may never know all of the answers. Sure, it’s remotely possible that the decision made was necessary; we just don’t believe that, and you can see from the recent support for Mr. Stanley that is true. To the sitting board, namely those who voted “no” and who either aren’t planning to run again or have little chance of reelection, it’s time to move over and make room for trusted members of the community to lead us through this dark time.
As a friend said, “we’ll measure the effects of this board’s decision much like a tornado’s power is rated ... you have to wait until the storm passes and then examine the destruction left behind.”
Mark Lowery
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.