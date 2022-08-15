My sisters and I were saddened and disappointed when we read the letter to the editor (July 12 edition) and front-page article (Aug.2) criticizing the House of Three. Less than a month ago, we moved our mother to the House of Three. She had been at Harding Place for the last several years following her stroke, but due to long-term COVID-19 side effects, she was no longer able to live independently. She is not on hospice care, nor has she been diagnosed with dementia.
The truth is this: The House of Three is a rental house shared by three disabled senior residents who share the expense of full-time rotating caregivers. Two of the three caregivers are certified nurse aides with over 20 years' experience in home health. All three provide loving care in a family-type setting. Recently, the caregivers have been subjected to a hostile environment because of a few people in their neighborhood.
The people of Searcy deserve to know the truth rather than to be subjected to false information. Most of the neighborhood and Searcy community have shown overwhelming support of the wonderful option available for elderly disabled women that the House of Three provides. My sisters, mom and I are very thankful for the wonderful loving care the House of Three provides. Our hope is that the Searcy Planning Commission and others will support the House of Three and that we can all strive to treat others the way we wish to be treated.
