Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter to let the class of 1985 know that another classmate has passed away.
Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter to let the class of 1985 know that another classmate has passed away.
As everyone knows, Minnie Kelsey passed away several years ago. Alia Whitfield wasn’t able to graduate with Minnie and the rest of her class as she and her parents and siblings moved to Mountain Home.
I graduated from Kensett in 1983, but I am and was a friend of both Alia and Minnie. On Dec. 7, 2022, Alia passed away. She just turned 56. I got the call on her birthday from her sister, Anissa.
I have great memories of Minnie and Alia both and it hurts that they are now both gone, but I believe they are both in heaven.
Alia’s funeral is being handled by Roller Daniel in Mountain Home. Her service will be held Jan. 14, 2023. Far as I know she wanted to be cremated and buried close to her father and his parents (her grandparents). Alia and Minnie will hold a special place in my heart for them.
Save a place in Heaven, girls! Tell my stepsister, Sandra (Skinner) Bradley, hello when you see her.
Becky (Shaffer) Lawson
Searcy
