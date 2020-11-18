Dear Editor,
I am not a native of Searcy, as I only arrive 35 years ago, but I am a proud Searcy citizen and consider it my hometown. Having previously lived in other towns, I am aware of how good we have it here.
I want to say how much I appreciate our city employees. We are fortunate indeed to have our street and sanitation employees. They do a great job with not only the trash pickup, but also the brush and leaf removal. From the pleasant ladies answering my phone calls requesting a pickup, to the men who go above and beyond in their professionalism, their hard work, and their thoroughness. Last, but not least, the folks working in the recycling center are always ready and willing to unload my recyclables and never fail to thank me! I believe it should be the other way around.
Today is my chance to say a big thank you to all of them! They have my gratitude.
Lisa Wray
Searcy
