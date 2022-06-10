Dear Editor,
Sometimes I feel like the residents of Searcy are living in Rome as the city goes downhill while the administration fiddles with things that do not help the community as a whole.
Trash and brush are piled up in various neighborhoods around the city. In my addition, 31 piles of brush and 10 plies of trash were counted a few days ago. Some of the piles have been waiting on pickup for more than eight weeks. On my street there are four brush piles and one pile of trash which have been waiting on pick up for over seven weeks. Calls are made and a truck never shows up.
The mayor engaged in secret negotiations to buy a field for 275,000 dollars to build a parking lot next the sports fields. He bragged about doing it in secret to keep others from knowing it was for sale. Of course, the council dutifully forked over the money to pay for it. Several months before the deal, Mr. Osborne said there wasn't any money to buy a couple of trucks and hire more employees.
Now the city is spending $335,000 for a 20-year plan for long-range development, but the leaders can't find the money to take care of the immediate needs of the community. He and the council are so interested in sports, parks, recreation and who knows what else, that the needs of the taxpayers are not being met — namely, the removal of the piles of brush and trash in the various parts of town.
On June 16 at 5 p.m., a public meeting is scheduled at the Carmichael Center to "identify potential outdoor park and recreation needs and priorities." What are those priorities, Mr. Osborne? I'm sure there won't be any priorities that include more equipment and employees to service the needs of the taxpayers.
The price of the field and the 20-year plan would have more than paid for equipment and new employees, but those are seemingly not priorities.
Mr. Osborne, it's long past time to take care of all the services that we pay for each month in our utility bills.
Your priorities are not serving the majority of the taxpayers.
Donald E. Clem
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.