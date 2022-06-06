Reader feeling
left in sewer
Dear Editor,
In early April, I placed a pile of limbs and rubbish on the curb for collection. It is still there. I have counted 30 other piles in the neighborhood.
The mayor is spending 300k for a 20-year plan, but cannot buy a garbage truck. Why? That plan will create projects to benefit his buddies with nice construction projects and the like. That’s why. We were told that last year’s tax vote would give us better police, parks and other services.
Well, folks, if you want to see how well that promise is being kept, just drive around and look at the trash on the streets. But do it in the working-class neighborhoods. In the swanky areas, the mayor’s buddies get premium treatment.
It’s going to be paradise in Searcy for the select few. It will be a sewer for the rest of us.
We don’t need to drain the swamp. We need to flush the mayor and council back to whatever septic tank spawned them.
I know that is not a polite thing to say. But I’ve tried being polite. I sent a polite letter to the mayor. No response.
I believe voters will find it very easy to think of the mayor as they sit on the toilet. Imagine how good it will feel to really flush him and this council when you go to vote this fall.
Jimmy Burns
Searcy
