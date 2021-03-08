Dear Editor,
Currently, Arkansas is the only state in the country that does not have minimum standards for residential rental housing. Minimum standards require landlords to keep rental housing in livable condition and safe for their tenants. This means providing basic things like working plumbing, electricity, heat and water. It also means they must comply with local housing codes regarding health and safety.
In Arkansas, landlords do not have to legally provide any of those basic things for the over one million households who rent. That’s one-third of our state’s entire population. There have been many horror stories of walls falling in or disgusting mold leading to poor health outcomes with tenants having no recourse. Not only is this harmful to tenants who may not have any other housing options, but this hurts the many residential landlords who already do the right thing and provide safe, livable conditions for their tenants.
Luckily, there is legislation filed in the Arkansas General Assembly to catch us up to the rest of the country and protect our renters and landlords. Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, has bipartisan support for his bill, HB1563, which would require landlords to provide habitable housing, meaningful remedies for tenants if landlords don’t comply, leases that don’t force tenants to give up these rights and tenant protection from retaliation. It would save lives by requiring smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, plus reduce the demand on local fire departments, social services and code enforcement. Gazaway is working with renters, landlords and realtor groups to find common ground and pass these critical minimum housing standards. I urge you to call your representative and ask them to support HB1563 to ensure all Arkansas renters have a safe, habitable place to lay their heads at night. For more information on this issue, visit www.arkstrongcommunities.com/.
Nick Cartwright
Chairman of the Democratic Party of White County
