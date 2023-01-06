Dear Editor,

Thanks to Tommy Centola for the Dec. 22 letter stating that $34,850 was awarded by unanimous vote of the A&P Commission to Pioneer Village for improvements. That is a very good use for the A&P tax. Given that the purpose for the tax was to promote Searcy as a vacation destination, promoting Pioneer Village with regional ads would be an excellent endeavor. That would be using the money as proposed.

