Thanks to Tommy Centola for the Dec. 22 letter stating that $34,850 was awarded by unanimous vote of the A&P Commission to Pioneer Village for improvements. That is a very good use for the A&P tax. Given that the purpose for the tax was to promote Searcy as a vacation destination, promoting Pioneer Village with regional ads would be an excellent endeavor. That would be using the money as proposed.
At the meeting with the City Council, the attitudes of the elected officials directed at the Village were less than accepting that a need for a long-term lease was necessary. Reason: The land where it is located might be needed for more ball fields. On that note, will the 20-year plan include the location for Pioneer Village or will ball fields be given priority?
In view of the fact that money from the A&P has been awarded for improvements; would it not be a waste of A&P money to do the improvements and then the city (council) tell Pioneer to move because the short-term lease was up and would not be renewed? The improvements would be for naught in that case, not to mention the waste of money and the time spent on the improvement.
Not to grant a long-term lease is to ignore the efforts of the people who make Pioneer Village a welcoming place, plus the time expended to make the improvements.
Surely, the council and the new mayor will approve a long-term solution instead of the recalcitrance displayed by some council members and the former city attorney. Not to do so is a slight to Pioneer Village workers and the citizens of Searcy.
Vision must be used when governing. That vision should be for the benefit of all the residents of Searcy and Pioneer Village must be included in the vision by giving a long-term lease.
