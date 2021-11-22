Dear Editor,
A letter written by Alvin Blake of Searcy is very troubling. He is advocating that everyone be required to receive a shot of that so-called vaccine.
He wrote that the only exemptions would be sincerely held religious beliefs and medical conditions.
The government nor anyone else has the right to inquire into a person’s religious belief, whether sincere or not. Who would do the examination of the belief and make the determination? The belief people hold or lack thereof is their business; but if they choose to share it is up to them to make that decision. If and when the government attempts to investigate individual beliefs, it is violating the First Amendment.
Next, he wrote that an exemption for a medical condition could be obtained. The medical condition of any person is not subject to review by anyone except the doctor and any other medical-associated personnel that he or she may visit.
When the government or anyone else requires that certain personal things be revealed in order to enjoy life, that is the opposite of freedom and liberty.
There are enough intrusions in our lives by the government and we don’t need another one.
Remember that personal freedom and liberty are precious rights which everyone should dear.
Donald E. Clem
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.