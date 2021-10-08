Other sources of revenue must be explored
Dear Editor,
While the “Committee of 23 Citizens” is calling for making the 1-percent sales tax permanent, I do not believe that Searcy needs a full 1-percent tax. There are other sources of revenue that have not been explored. For example:
1. What are Searcy’s plans for the $2.445 million it has received so far in federal COVID funds? The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that “state and local officials will be given latitude in deciding how to use the money…[T]he money can also cover shortfalls caused by pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.” (Northwest Arkansas edition, May 11, 2021.)
2. White County has already received a portion of its $15.3 million in federal COVID funding (Northwest Arkansas edition, May 11, 2021). Will Searcy get a share of that?
3. Has Searcy considered increasing its property tax? Such a move would be more fair to the poor and middle classes, since a sales tax is regressive and hurts the poor: “A new report shows that low-income Americans are taxed at twice the rate as the richest 1 percent.... [sales taxes] end up taking a bigger chunk of change from people that have smaller sums of money and slower income growth” (Bloomberg, Jan. 20, 2015).
4. At the mayor’s focus groups, it was suggested that Searcy could annex the Searcy Country Club, which is surrounded by city property. This would provide a new source of revenue for the city. Why was this never discussed? Why is there unstated resistance to annexing, and thus taxing, the Searcy Country Club?
I cannot support making the 1-percent tax permanent until we get answers to these questions.
Cheri Yecke
Searcy
(0) comments
