Dear Editor,
Think back when we had the original eight-year, 1-percent tax. One of the reasons we needed a swimming pool was so that we could have swim meets that would bring people into town.
How did that work out for them? Isn't that the same bill of goods they are trying sell you now? Don't get me wrong, I was for the swimming pool and I still believe it's a good thing for a city to provide those kind of services to the people, but the key is "to the people." You build these things for the people, not for their income source.
Now, let's flip to the baseball proposal. Remember when they came before the A&P committee and asked for $50,000 and the chairman, Mr. Chris Howell, who is heading this proposal, said how about $100,000? Everything they used that $100,000 for was already provided free of charge by Searcy Baseball Inc. You draw your conclusions as to whether that was waste. But the question asked at the A&P meeting by one city councilman was if we give you $100,000, will this bring baseball tournaments into town? The answer was absolutely.
How did that work out? And don't blame COVID. All the other cities that have beaten us out with better facilities never missed a beat once the governor allowed youth sports. We had one [tournament] where they charged no admission just to get nine teams to come. $100,000 didn't work so now they need $8.45 million; no wait, now it's $14 million. If that's the government you want, vote for it.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
