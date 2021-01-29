Dear Editor,
Over 10 million people are out of work, and we are in the middle of a pandemic which has cost more lives than World War II. The federal government is in the process of approving over a trillion dollars in a relief package to put food on tables. How does Searcy government react? They ask for 15 million dollars to spend on little league ballfields. They also want to make a temporary tax, which is about to expire, permanent. All in a special election where few people normally vote and proposals fly in under the radar. I sometimes think our elected officials are from another planet.
Ed Williams
Searcy
