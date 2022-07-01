Dear Editor,
Well, now we are over $500,000 that the mayor and his A&P Commission has paid in city funds since taking over baseball – $100,000 for equipment (provided free by volunteers), $285,000 for a worthless building (we didn’t need), $50,000 so that we could have free tournaments (i.e. we are paying people to come to Searcy) and $48,000 for basically Port-a-potties for the weekends (not new bathrooms for our people; this is for outsiders), $20,000 for maintenance men (provided free by the volunteers) and now $10,000 for American Legion.
And what new do our kids have to show for this? Not one thing. The money for those fields was raised and paid for by volunteers. The fields and equipment and everything out there was provided by volunteers, not the city because the whole idea was to provide something for our kids – not a revenue source for the city of Searcy. Now after over $500,000, what more do our kids have? Nothing!
Whatever the folks asking for money say The Citizen prints it as their willing accomplice. Nobody ever checks them for their facts. They went three years with having two tournaments (no admission fee). Not once did The Citizen check them. They told me, “It’s not our job to go out there and look.” I said, “How about if you just ask them?”
So we paid $50,000 to get them to come here, then we paid $48,000 to have a bathroom for them, instead of building our own bathrooms, literally flushing that down the drain. Their explanation was, well, they could spend $126,000 to build bathrooms (something we would have and use every single night for our people), but, no, our mayor thinks he is going to make money and those people should be treated better than our own. So we paid $98,000 to bring people in because they said it would bring $140,000 of revenue to the city (no proof provided). Well, that’s a really great investment – not to mention all the other money they spent.
No way those people coming to those tournaments are going to bring in $140,000, but let’s say they did. We make $1,400 on the 1 percent A&P tax, so the A&P people spent $513,000 so that we could make $1,400. Is this the people you want running our city?
Oh, they argue that we are helping local businesses. Well, that’s a great thing, but they didn’t help my business. I doubt they helped the people that work in the factories or the doctors or other small business that aren’t open on the weekends. Is it the city’s job to supplement one sector over another? And, again, at what cost?
The whole premise of giving money by the A&P Commission is flawed. Instead of trying to put butts in the seat, they should be building something for us – the people of Searcy, so that maybe folks will want to come live here – then we get taxes every day not a few weekends. It’s our money. We should get something that we can all use and to pay $98,000 just so folks will come in and use the restroom at a baseball field is absolutely ridiculous, especially when we could have built our own and had it forever. And what was their excuse – oh, why build it when we are going to tear it down in two years? Why would they do that?
Well, folks, they just tipped their hat. You just watch. Within two years they are going to come back and want you to give another $14,000,000 to replace the fields. Yes, we can build nicer; but, build nicer for us, not so that we can host tournaments.
Remember when they scared everyone into voting to extend the one-cent tax? How they told you if you didn’t vote for it, we wouldn’t have fire and police protection? And they couldn’t keep their firemen and policemen because they were losing them to other cities that paid higher? Well, voters listened to all of that, gave them the money and what did they do? They gave our firemen and policemen one dollar an hour raise. Well, problem solved. Glad we got that behind us. I’m sure that dollar is more than enough to keep them from going to Little Rock or even Beebe or Cabot.
I said all along that I’m not against our city having money. I’m against them wasting it, and don’t give these folks more money because: (A) they don’t need it; and (B) they will waste it. And they have done that. We advertised that we needed a city planner for $60,000. He accepted the job and then he said he wanted $6,000 more. Being the thrifty penny-pinchers our councilmen are, they said, “OK.” Then after they got him, they decided they needed to pay some outside source $335,000 to give them a plan. If they are that incapable of not knowing what our city needs are, then they have no business running the city government.
And a 20-year plan? That is something that has to be open for change the moment you made it. He is spending $335,000 for that? Because our new city planner is too busy. Never mind we never had one before. You can’t make this stuff up. There is no doubt this mayor is the worse thing to hit Searcy in years and most disappointingly, apparently so is the council, but unfortunately nobody chose to run against them. So half of the problem will still exist, but we can sure do something about the other half.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
