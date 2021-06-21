Dear Editor,
I have worked from home for years, video conferencing with clients from corporations in Korea and Japan — big corporations that make our phones and computers. During one recent call, an executive mentioned his company's plan to open a support center in some U.S. town. I suggested they consider Searcy.
"No,” he frowned. "Too much boom thumpa boom. I think your town is not very nice."
To what was he referring? The incessant cacophony of drivers serenading the town with bad music broadcast through amped-up stereos. Day and night, it vibrates windows and rattles dishes. Even with moderate soundproofing, it penetrates my walls. Thanks to Zoom meetings, our local nitwits have now annoyed people as far away as Seoul and Tokyo.
I've contacted the police. One dispatcher stated the sound ordinance only applies after 10 p.m. I mentioned to her a separate ordinance applying to all hours. The dispatcher, who apparently moonlights as a Supreme Court justice, ruled against that interpretation of the law. I stopped calling.
What good are unenforced ordinances? Citizens who work and pay taxes are robbed of sleep and peace by idlers who spent their stimulus checks to buy more subwoofers. When those Asian executives envision this town, they probably picture something like a Portland riot.
City leaders have long dreamed of Searcy gaining an international reputation. We've arrived!
Write some tickets. Have you ever seen these noise-jockey motorists? Most look like they can't even afford soap. A small fine will cure them.
Byron Harris
Searcy
