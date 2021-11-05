Dear Editor,
According to a report from the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas has “the third-highest combined state and local sales tax rate in the nation at 9.43 percent.” (Searcy’s current combined sales tax rate — state, county, city — is 9.75 percent.) The report’s authors have found that one of the reasons for this high tax rate is special elections. Why?
The Arkansas Legislature, in 1981, permitted cities and counties to increase their sales tax rates, and since then, 83 percent of sales tax hike proposals in Arkansas were put forward in special elections. Research conducted from 2019 shows that between 1981-2018, sales tax hikes were approved 76 percent of the time when they were placed before the voters in a special election.
The primary reason for this high rate of passage is low voter turnout, with an average of only 19 percent of citizens showing up to vote. Furthermore, the researchers conclude that “higher [voter] turnout increases the share of ‘no’ votes.”
Had city leadership listened at the three city focus group meetings this spring and answered the questions put forth, I believe they could have found widespread support for a half-percent tax, with .25 percent dedicated to police and fire needs. As it stands now, the city’s master plan is not binding, meaning that funds from making the 1-percent tax permanent can legally be spent on things other than those promised. Wouldn’t it be better to have a dedicated .25 percent tax that could be spent only on fire and police? This would guarantee that their hiring and equipment needs would be met both now and in the future.
I love Searcy, but I am voting against the ballot initiative that will make the 1-percent tax permanent. I urge others to do the same, or we may be saddled with an undedicated, permanent 1-percent tax that provides a blank check for city spending.
As noted in the report cited above, most tax increases are passed in special elections. If you are against making the 1-percent tax permanent, it is important to vote! Early voting is still taking place at the White County extension building near the fairgrounds Nov. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 9, and voting will take place in each ward from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Call (501) 279-6207 to find your ward’s balloting site.
Citizens can learn more at www.LearnMoreSearcy.com.
Dr. Cheri Pierson Yecke
Searcy
