We have a limb problem in Kensett. For the last three months, I have been going before the Kensett City Council at its monthly meetings and asking the council members what they were going to do about all the limbs that were all over town.
The first one I went to was Feb. 21 and at that time, there were 39 piles of limbs all over town. At that time, they told me they did not have money for gas to be going around and picking up limbs and they also said they did not have a place to put them. But they did say they were putting some down at the sewer pond.
The second meeting I attended was March 21 and at that time. the limb piles has increased to 65 piles around the town. This time. they did not say a lot about it. I had asked other surrounding towns what they do with their limbs and was told by one that three times a year they chip them up. When I mentioned this at the meeting, I was told that would be great if only they had the money.
The third meeting was April 18 and at this time, the limb pile increased to 83 piles and some of the piles had now been out for three months. This time, nothing was said.
So now if the pattern holds true, by the time the next meeting rolls around there will be over 100 piles all over town.
Now it is mowing and weeding time, and so far they have been doing a lot, but everywhere they weeded and mowed they just left the trash in the ditches. I asked them why they could not pick up the trash as they mow. When I asked Mayor Allen Edge spoke up and said he agreed on that also. I guess we will just have to wait and see how that goes.
Since the last census count, we have went down from 1,660 to 1,400. Over 260 people have moved away. I do know that there are a few who do care about the city and how it looks but there are also a couple who do not, and they are the ones running things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.