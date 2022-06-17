Dear Editor,
Thank you, Shelly Churchwell, for the article in Tuesday's Daily Citizen regarding Searcy's seeming disregard for historical property and creating a "historic epidemic."
I hate seeing the houses and businesses go down. Maybe we could at least be given a notice and an invitation for a final visit and photographs. The Ben Lightle home on East Market went down while folks were still blinking.
Having been in real estate for over 40 years, another thing also bothers me. Every time a property is obtained by a non-profit organization the property taxes disappear. Glance around in the city limits of Searcy and see how much property is free from property taxes.
How fair is it when one side of a street with a business has to pay thousands of dollars in taxes and just opposite on the other side of the street is a huge organization with more land, parking lots, schools, gyms, multi-buildings and appears to operate like a business but pays no property taxes?
Perhaps lots of folks don't realize this but I think if they think about it they might feel more sympathy for our system when we have to beg for dollars to help run the city when so much of Searcy, Ark., is property-tax free. I think about it each time I buy a $5 sandwich and have to pay about $5.55 for it .
The house at 702 West Center has been owned by the West Side Church of Christ since about 1999 so property taxes ended at that time but we could still admire it as we passed by. I'm with Shelley, let's save it!
Barbara S. Duncan
Searcy
