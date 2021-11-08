Dear Editor,
I have had the privilege to call Searcy my home for over 20 years now. As a transplant from Memphis and student at Harding University, I quickly realized that Searcy was a great place to put down roots. I’ve been fortunate enough to start a business in Searcy, develop lifelong friends and neighbors, and start a family.
My work in the construction business takes me to cities throughout the state and sometimes outside of Arkansas. It has given me perspective into other cities and towns — what has made them successful — or not. Those travels also allowed me the opportunity to build projects for a wide array of customers, including national retail groups, restaurant groups and medical companies. My company has also worked hand in hand with city governments and code offices on new developments and permitting. Some of these towns make the new development process very cumbersome and some do not. But one resounding theme, one overarching concept, is that the cities and towns who are attracting business investment and prioritizing job creation are all cities that have invested in themselves first.
I personally do not wish for Searcy to try to become a northwest Arkansas. Or a Conway. Or a Benton. We have our own identity. We can be the best version of our corner of Arkansas — and we can succeed in doing so, but we need to invest in ourselves. Ongoing capital expenses such as streets and drainage, police and fire vehicles, sanitation vehicles all deserve to be adequately funded. These are not one-time expenses. All these items are recurring and warrant permanent funding. We have maintained a high level of city services with a less-than-average pocketbook to pay for them. I believe we owe it to our community to pay competitive salaries for our first responders, be willing to have a savings account or a “rainy day” fund, adequately fund our Parks and Recreation Department and engage the community to develop a master plan around community needs and quality-of-life projects.
We are not living in 2014 (as much as I might wish prices and costs of living were still at those levels). We can choose to look forward and find our own identity, investing in our city — or we can stagnate. It is my sincere hope that our citizens help our town find and renew its identity. We are conservative by nature and have been good stewards of our revenue.
We have done a lot with a little and that is why I believe it’s time to invest in our community — I wholeheartedly support the one-cent renewal for Searcy. Let’s all work together to help Searcy reach its full potential. I urge all citizens to vote for the one-cent renewal today.
Adam Hart
Searcy
