Dear Editor,
As a retired public high school teacher and a university supervisor working with student teachers, I want to thank Steve Brawer for drawing attention to the LEARNS Act's misuse of public money.
Dear Editor,
As a retired public high school teacher and a university supervisor working with student teachers, I want to thank Steve Brawer for drawing attention to the LEARNS Act's misuse of public money.
When 85 private schools, many that are part of an organized religion, accept public money, this is a violation of the constitutional rule of Separation of Church and State. I am a member of the Presbyterian Church and if I want to send my child to a Presbyterian school, that is my right and I should pay for it. My fellow tax-paying Arkansans do not pay for my religious choice.
Brawner points out that this year only 1.5 percent of the state's school population is eligible, but it grows to 3 percent next year and all students will be eligible in 2025-26. Public schools do not pick and choose who they will accept and educate and they are held accountable for all of their students. Taking public school funding is wrong and makes an already difficult job harder.
Dorothy Bell
Beebe
