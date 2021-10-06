Dear Editor,
What do you do when your mayor and your counsel cannot be honest with voters? The city started the "oh woe is me" campaign in the paper going department by department and telling us that the sky is falling if we don't pass this 1-percent permanent tax.
The old tax allowed $6,865,323.00/year over eight years. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The amount estimated per year in the plan was $6.4 million.) For eight years, they are getting roughly $1.4 million a year of ongoing expenses. What did our council and our mayor do for eight years knowing that amount was going to sunset?
Perhaps they shouldn't have bought a new library that still needs $5 million in renovations. Maybe they should not have bought a worthless building for a parking lot when they own the land right next to it. Maybe they shouldn't have bought more acreage out north of town. Or maybe they are just wasteful. Maybe they think they can wave a picture of two decrepit sanitation trucks that were purchased brand-new with the tax and say, "Look at us, we need another one." Never mind that they totally and wholly failed to maintain the vehicle or, for that matter, the Searcy's maintenance plan always has been run it into the ground and ask the people to buy another one.
The only thing that they are losing from the eight-year tax is the staffing needs ($800,000) and the LOPFI funding, which is approximately $600,000 a year. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The city lists Local Police and Fire retirement needs as $750,000 and more than $900,000 in staffing needs in its current plan.) In the public meeting, they couldn't tell you how LOPFI is going to continue or what our estimated need in the future is. Concerned citizens went to the mayor's public meetings and were met with ridicule. The city was told, "Tell us what you really need and we will help you get it." That wasn't good enough. It's either all or nothing.
They took that approach once before. The people asked the mayor, "What do you need?" And now they are coming up with this hocus pocus that we need all $6,800,000 "proposed revenue annually." (EDITOR'S NOTE: The city's master plan covers $6.5 million in annual needs.) No promise whatsoever where it is going, just trust us. Well, I don't trust them. They wasted money before and apparently they will waste it again. By the way, I guess when 1,900 voters say, "no" and 23 "concerned citizens" say, "yes," we go with the smallest number. (EDITOR'S NOTE: 1,939 total residents voted in the February special election on making the tax permanent, with 1,052 against it.)
As to street and sanitation, did they forget that rates were recently raised? What was the reason given — salaries. So apparently they either wasted that money or are not being truthful. In the "oh woe is me" series, they point out that fire, police and sanitation can't hire anybody. If they check around, I think they would notice that most businesses and cities are having the same problems; that's not budget related, it's COVID related. We have businesses closing in town, yet they want to impose a bigger tax burden. Why don't they drive up and down Race Street and look at all the empty buildings and answer whether an additional tax burden is going to solve that?
In the article on the costs on all the police and fire salaries, they complain they are not being consistent. I believe everybody else has to pay FICA, etc. They are no different than anyone else and they have known that. But, now, when they want more money, they can't fund it.
Well, guess what? They also fail to point out that in calendar year 2020 and as of Sept. 17, 2021, our city has received $4,697,811.35 in federal money. What was some of that money spent on? Well, from the COVID relief program, they received $905,582.46 and said they spent it on firefighters' salary/associated costs. Well, if that didn't fix the problem, what will? They also received and spent $13,086 for DTF officer overtime, $93,714 for emergency medical service firefighter COVID funds, $99,537 that they spent on police officer's salary/associated costs and $119,193.81 for salaries and various costs for drug task force operations. That doesn't even touch other items for police equipment, bulletproof vests or $133,828 for crimes against women detective and various costs or $140,000 for comprehensive opioid abuse program/police.
There is a lot more to get up to that $4.7 million. But the biggest thing is they have just received $2,444,552.80 from the American Rescue Plan funding and its use is yet to be determined. Well, since they have already received that money for fire and police and claim they spent it on them, why is there still a problem? And why do we need more?
Since they have $2.4 million and they were only using less than $1.5 million of the old tax on ongoing expenses, seems to me that they have a pretty good cushion. Where did I get all of this information? Through an FOI request that I've provided to The Daily Citizen. Our leaders are not being truthful and don't deserve more money to waste.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.