Dear Editor,
I’d like to commend White County Justice of the Peace Layne “Boss” Vaughn for his stewardship of county funds when he attempted to get a tour of the building that is to be bought and renovated for use as the Searcy Public Library.
Vaughn’s attempt, however, was shut down at the Oct. 20 Quorum Court meeting by County Judge Michael Lincoln. I suggest that Judge Lincoln owes JP Vaughn an apology for his comments and demands that were rude and borderline harassing and intimidating, if the report by The Daily Citizen is accurate, and I have no reason to believe it was not.
All Vaughn was asking for was to look at the building that the county is committing $500,000 to over the next two years for renovation. The library system is putting up $850,000 and the city is being asked to match that, according to the newspaper article.
But Vaughn was told no one has a key to the building or rather that a key was not available. Surely the realtor or owner connected to the building could produce a key and a tour, as Vaughn requested?
Judge Lincoln chose to belittle Vaughn’s knowledge and that of the JPs by asking “Who in the Quorum Court is qualified to make an evaluation of the building?” All Vaughn wanted was to look at the building, which does not seem an outlandish notion to me, but rather a wise move with the money to be spent. If I were a JP, I would sure want to look it over, too.
The site of the proposed library is a tricky, somewhat dangerous, intersection. The parking is not that great. It is “far” removed from downtown accessibility as the library has historically been located. I am a lifelong reader and enjoyer of the public library and see the need for larger and better facilities. But I question the current proposed relocation. The former USA Drug building on East Race Avenue is for sale and might be a better fit. Although it lacks parking, it is closer to downtown and for those walking to the library, more accessible. Just one idea.
I have always been a supporter of Judge Lincoln, but when reading the account of the meeting, I cringed. He repeatedly asked Vaughn if he has a “problem” with the proposed renovation of the Searcy Athletic Club. Lincoln told Vaughn to just vote “no” on the renovation funding if he opposed. There was no courtesy shown this longtime JP (Vaughn). Vaughn was apparently the only JP to vote against the funding “sight unseen.” Most, perhaps have been in the building. Apparently, Vaughn has not. Would it have been too much to ask that a tour be provided? With the amount of money to be spent, I think not. Maybe the county will not “own” the building, as Judge Lincoln kept repeating, but it will “own” the renovation cost.
Sherry Snow
Pangburn
