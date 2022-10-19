As the sheriff’s office lieutenant over school resource officers (SROs), I would like to respond to statements made by a candidate for justice of the peace in Saturday's newspaper. Specifically, the statement “last year’s budget of $240,000 for public school resource officers. ... It comes out of basically like the sheriff’s budget but they keep denying the Rose Bud School District. The funds have been denied. We have not received any funds within at least six years.” And “… because in Bald Knob they are not having to pay for their school resource officer, the county is paying for it.”
Intended by the candidate or not, his statement that “it comes out of basically like the sheriff’s budget but they keep denying the Rose Bud School District” makes it appear that the sheriff’s office has denied the Rose Bud School District either funds or an SRO. This is untrue for several reasons.
First, I’d like to state that the enforcement side of the sheriff’s office is geared toward providing law enforcement services (including SROs) to the areas of the county not served by a city police department. While county deputies have the jurisdictional ability to perform law enforcement duties anywhere in the county, it has always been the guidance of Sheriff Phillip Miller (and Ricky Shourd before him) that deputies should focus their patrol in the areas of the county not served by city police.
Second, the ”budget” of $240,000 is a county fund titled Cops in School Fund which provides for four deputies to work as SROs. In keeping with the sheriff's office mission, the Cops in School Fund provides SROs at schools outside municipal police jurisdiction: White County Central, Riverview School District, and Beebe School District (specifically for the McRae campus). Pangburn School District was added later when Pangburn schools requested that the sheriff’s office provide an SRO despite Pangburn having its own police department. The salaries of the SROs are split between the school districts and the county. The school districts pay 75 percent of the SRO salary (not the 50-50 as claimed). The city of Rose Bud, which has a police department, furnishes an SRO to the Rose Bud School District, just as other cities with police departments do (Bradford, Searcy, Judsonia, Kensett, Bald Knob).
Finally, as to the statement “Bald Knob doesn’t have to pay their SRO, the county is paying for it,” I can say, looking at the county budget on my desk, that no Bald Knob officers are paid by the Cops in School Fund, as the county does not pay Bald Knob city employees.
