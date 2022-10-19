Dear Editor,

As the sheriff’s office lieutenant over school resource officers (SROs), I would like to respond to statements made by a candidate for justice of the peace in Saturday's newspaper. Specifically, the statement “last year’s budget of $240,000 for public school resource officers. ... It comes out of basically like the sheriff’s budget but they keep denying the Rose Bud School District. The funds have been denied. We have not received any funds within at least six years.” And “… because in Bald Knob they are not having to pay for their school resource officer, the county is paying for it.”

