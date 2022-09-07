Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
My husband and I attended the city of Searcy Planning Commission meeting Tuesday when the reasonable accommodation request was issued to the House of Three business operating in our R3-zoned neighborhood.
We understand that the commission was not willing to withstand the impending lawsuit if they turned down the request after receiving a long brief the very well-versed lawyer for the House of Three organization sent to the commissioners in August.
I find so many things ironic in this including the fact that zoning was able to issue a notice of violation, with the threat of fines, to us because of signs in our yard were too large. I also find it astounding that the zoning can write 3 ½ pages of safety and parking regulations for a home that is to be rented as an AirBnB, but the fire chief cannot enter the House of Three and check the smoke detectors.
The owners of the House of Three, Mark and Dr. Brenda Frisbee, say they have rental agreements with each of the ladies who reside in their business (aka home). I wonder about the limits put on litigation in those agreements since all residents must have a “limiting disability” in case a resident or the employed caregiver or a visitor sustains an injury. Anyone can see that the front door is not ADA compliant and no idea about the remainder of the home. Other facilities that house patients are required to be fully ADA compliant. This includes doors, fire suppression, egress exits, bathrooms, safe rooms, backup generators, etc.
I would like to also ask the officials of the city of Searcy if they are in any way liable if a tragedy occurs at this property since none of the protection requirements for this facility is the same as it is for other facilities that provide the same service in a larger operation.
Accommodation for this business could have been found by the Frisbees without the threats of lawsuits or other not-so-nice businesses being brought into the discussion if they had followed zoning requirements when they chose a home to purchase for their business.
I will say one more time, this is not just about our neighborhood, especially after this decision Tuesday. All zoned residential neighborhoods are now open for business and I hope the next problem regarding zoning is in one of the supporters' neighborhoods where I am sure it will be welcomed by all.
Pat and Tom Collier
Searcy
