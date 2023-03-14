Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
Recently, our Arkansas Senate has been rushing to pass legislation, apparently, the state doesn’t need. I might point out that I am a Republican, but I am ashamed of several of the bills passing through our state Legislature.
In particular, I wrote Sen. [Jonathan] Dismang about his bill to change net metering. Entergy tried to do that last year, claiming that they were losing money on solar customers with no evidence whatsoever; but, of course, no one cares if Entergy loses money. So this year they came back with “the people that can afford solar power are taking money out of the pockets of the folks that can’t.” Again, with no evidence whatsoever. Never mind that those people are investing millions of dollars in equipment that produces solar power for the grid, which saves Entergy the money, and benefits the little guy. So for no reason and ignoring arguments to the contrary, they rush in like chicken little.
Then, to show their inconsistency they pass the Arkansas LEARNS Act, where we take money from the school districts and all those people who can’t afford to go to private school (the little guy) and we give it to the wealthy, who are already sending their children to private school. Where is the consistency in all of that? And how are our school districts going to afford mandated raises when you take money away from them?
Congratulations to Sen. Dismang and the Senate for the bang-up job they are doing — inconsistently representing Arkansas’ interest, especially the little guy, only when politically convenient.
Robert Hudgins
Searcy
