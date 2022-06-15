A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to arrests regarding the murder of teen mom Robin Farnsworth, a case gone cold for more than 20 years.
She was 15, pregnant and disappeared in Bald Knob. Her case was overlooked, to say the least by police at the time. Well, ignored really. She was written off as a runaway — authorities did not even report her as a missing person. She ran away once. And the police failed her.
Remains found years later were mishandled, severely, by the police. An unmarked box of bones sitting in a dark, lonely evidence room at the sheriff's office.
Robin was ignored and then her remains were basically lost, but eventually after so much time were finally identified as hers.
No one was looking for her, seriously. The police dropped the ball many, many times during her disappearance and murder.
Maybe the killers are in prison, convicted of killing another teen very close to when Robin vanished.
Due to police ineptitude, and the time wasted at the onset of her disappearance and again once her remains were found, it's time for someone to talk.
I think that's the only way this will be solved.
Cold case investigator Heather Meadows at the sheriff's office is truly doing her best. But because the case was so very, very mishandled at the onset, help's needed.
Talk.
Someone knows what happened to Robin. Now you have a $5,000 incentive to open your mouth, confidentially.
Please. I beg this for her daughter, her brother ... please talk. It's time. Past time.
Tracy Whitaker
Kearney, Neb.
