Dear Editor,
I am writing as a White County citizen who voted prior to the general election. I was very impressed with the White County voter registration office and the work they have done in this election cycle. They were very helpful in providing voter lists, preparing ballots, and receiving absentee ballot applications and processing the same. The women working there have been professional and considerate. I also applaud the decision to move early voting to the new extension office, it was open, clean, lots of parking, and gave a lot of the citizens a chance to see the inside of the new building.
Mary Jane Parks
Searcy
