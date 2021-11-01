Dear Editor,
When my wife and I arrived in Searcy 45 years ago, we saw it as a “stopping-off point” before eventually moving back to northwest Arkansas where we called home. Searcy’s advantages quickly changed our minds. The small-town atmosphere with good people, schools and churches quickly made a profound impression on us and we decided this is where we wanted to raise our family. At that time, the population of Searcy was around 11,000. Now, the population has grown to almost 24,000.
Searcy’s continued growth comes with an increased need for support for its services.
We expect the police department and fire department to respond immediately to our calls. We expect our streets to be paved and potholes filled. We expect to have our trash picked up and our limbs and brush hauled off. We expect the parks and swimming pool to be well maintained. As a member of the Searcy City Council in 2014 when the 1-cent sales tax was first passed, I was able to see the tremendous benefits that this tax provided our residents. Using those tax dollars, Searcy was able to purchase new vehicles for the Police Department, build a new fire station and purchase a new ladder truck for the Fire Department, construct a new IT building, purchase new garbage and trash trucks for the Sanitation Department and provide funding for the Street Department to purchase additional equipment and paving.
Tax dollars were also used by the Parks and Recreation Department to provide additional recreational options, such as the new swimming pool, the Rialto Theater and to improve the Christmas light display, which draws visitors to Searcy. I believe every department in town saw benefits from passing this tax in 2014.
Currently, the Police Department has patrol vehicles in daily use with mileage between 137,000 and 145,000. Even the five patrol vehicles purchased with the first available tax money in 2015 now have 85,000 to 100,000 miles on them and will need replacing in the near future. In fact, within the last week, one of the older patrol cars broke down while responding to a call. Searcy police salaries are low compared to cities of comparable size, which results in the police department paying to hire and train officers that eventually move on to higher paying departments.
The fire, street and sanitation departments are faced with similar needs for equipment replacements and repairs and underpaid employees. The fire department was the first fire department in the state to become accredited and to qualify for an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating 1, which lowers business and residential insurance premiums and the department needs continued funding to maintain this accreditation and rating.
These valuable departments cannot continue to maintain the services that we have all come to expect without the support of this community and the continuation of the 1-cent sales tax. Searcy cannot continue to provide tomorrow’s services on yesterday’s budget. Please vote in favor of the continuation of the 1-cent sales tax.
JR Howard
Searcy
