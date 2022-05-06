Dear Editor,
Government greed came to mind when I read that the White County Quorum Court Budget Committee voted unanimously to use nearly $3 million to grant the judge and elected county officials more than $20,000 premium bonuses using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. Hourly employees were to receive $6 per hour worked. I’m sure we would all like an extra $6 for each hour we worked in 2021! Why not a flat rate such as $1,000 for full-time and $500 for part-time if these funds must be doled out to individuals rather than going for a worthy tangible need?
This preposterous proposal failed to pass when brought before the whole Quorum Court. It is currently set for reconsideration at a joint Personnel/Budget Committee meeting Tuesday. Deadline to decide use of this funding is Dec. 31, 2024, and deadline to actually use is end of 2026. How about deferring to the next county judge and administration to decide? Now that’s a novel idea!
Judge Michael Lincoln might have you believe they must give premium bonuses. Doling out premium bonuses is just one among many uses for the ARPA funds. Other uses include improvements to infrastructure and broadband which seem a better use for the funds. A recent Citizen editorial suggested sharing with all county citizens or opening the process to applications from non-profits for funds. Both ideas sound good because after all it’s one-time money and goes on the national credit card. Share with many rather than the select few.
Martha Blount
Searcy
