Dear Editor,
In spite of all the bad stuff we hear about, there still are a lot of really good people in our world today.
For example, the other day I went to the car wash and inadvertently left my credit card in the card slot of the payment kiosk. After washing the car, I went to the grocery store to pick up a few things. I discovered my credit card was gone when I tried to pay for the groceries.
When I could not find the card in either my wallet or the car, I surmised I left it at the car wash and immediately headed there. The car wash attendant pulled up his closed circuit cameras, and we were able to identify my transaction and the one following. We noticed that I failed to extract my card, and the next customer removed my card and inserted hers to pay for her wash. Upon completIng her transaction, we noticed she took both her and my cards into her vehicle, closed the window and then drove into the carwash. The car wash attendant then zoomed in on the license plate and vehicle type. He gave me that information and suggested I take it to the police, which I did.
After making sure that I had identified myself properly by checking my driver’s license, the police informed me that my card had been turned into them by a young lady, a Harding University student, who had relayed to them the same story as we surmised from the video. After I signed some papers, they returned my card to me.
I thanked the police officer, then went back to the car wash to thank the attendant. If she reads this, thanks to the Harding student for taking quick and appropriate action. Things could have turned out so differently and terribly wrong. So I just want to thank all the good folks in our world today.
Dee Spann
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.