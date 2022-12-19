The article in the Dec. 15 issue of The Daily Citizen was most interesting for what was revealed when Shelly Churchwell asked for a long-term assurance that Pioneer Village would not be evicted from its present location. She was met with a less-than-cordial attitude, and in one case, there was a hostile answer.
After discussing the length of a possible lease, the truth began to emerge. To start with, Council member Don Raney said he didn’t think anyone in the future would want to move it.
That is shortsightedness of the worst kind trying to determine what someone in the future might not do. His attitude was nothing more than trying to shove the issue of the lease aside by pretending to know what the future might hold. As the debate continued, it was reveled that the land might be needed for something else. Yes, a ballpark expansion might be needed. Does that not reveal misplaced priorities for the community?
It was mentioned that the city government owns that land. Correction! The taxpaying citizens of Searcy own that land and the elected and appointed officeholders are custodians of that property reserved for city operations. If the citizens desire that the land they collectively own should be used for a specific purpose, the officeholders are duty bound to listen to their desires and concerns. In so far as the requests are legally possible and practicable, those requests should be acted upon regardless what the officeholders prefer. They are to do the will of the people and not their own will, which seems to be the way many things have been done in the past. Is the Village going to be the next victim of the will of the politicians?
Let’s back up for some perspective. The A&P tax was promoted so that monies raised could be used to promote Searcy as a vacation destination. But as soon as the tax was installed, it wasn’t very long until the money began to be spent for everything other than promoting Searcy as a vacation destination. Ballfields were uppermost in their minds. Would it be unreasonable for some of the A&P tax money to be used to promote the Village and needed improvements?
But as the discussion continued, more attitudes surfaced. The soon-to-be-ex-city attorney, Buck Gibson, said he thought the city had too many multiyear leases. Those leases do tie the hands of the politicians by hampering some of the ill-advised schemes they promote from time to time.
Now, there was a most telling attitude revealed that is all too prevalent among elected officeholders: When Shelly Churchwell mentioned that the old American Legion had a 50-year lease, the attitude of Buck Gibson showed its ugliness. He said, “I’m not aware of that. Don’t care, really, what they had.”
There is the attitude of many elected officeholders and even many of those appointed. They do not care. Should Gibson not have indicated that he would check into it?
But he won’t, because he is on record for being against multiyear leases. What is the reason Mr. Gibson holds such an attitude, and for that matter, what reason does the council have for only extending minimal lease time for the Village? Is it because it will tie up land that might be needed for ballparks?
Pioneer Village is a treasure that is a great venue for the city. Shortsighted officeholders can destroy it with a stroke of the pen. Do those who are now in office want to be known in the later years as the men who destroyed Pioneer Village because they had other priorities that only served a small segment of people?
