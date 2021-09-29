Dear Editor,
It is my express privilege to write in support of our voters favoring an extension of the one-cent sales tax that was approved in 2014. This extension will assure that our city government can continue to provide funding for basic city services, capital improvement projects and reserve funding to ensure much-needed services to citizens and invest in vital infrastructure.
My husband and I were raised in Searcy, and after his military service to our country, we made the conscious decision to return home to raise our family. You might ask why. There are reasons too many to enumerate in this letter, but a few of them would definitely be the following:
- The location and beauty of this city.
- The excellent school system.
- The work ethic of its citizens.
- The influence of the faith-based institutions.
- The people themselves, as they have always genuinely cared for their neighbors striving to live in harmony and working together for the good of the community.
The last point mentioned, and maybe the most important point, is probably the most telling of all because up until the last few years, putting the community first and the greater good were always basic tenets of the mantra under which our citizens operated. Recently, it feels like our focus has deviated more toward what is best for the individual as opposed to the common good.
Let us return to the values that made the Searcy the progressive, competitive and caring community that we all know and love by voting for this tax extension.
Jean Ann Bell
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.