Dear Editor,
I have seen numerous people on social media who live outside the city limits of Searcy say that the citizens of Searcy should consider them when voting on the two issues that are on the ballot. They state that they are paying these taxes and not getting anything in return. Those statements are not true.
If you have an incident inside the city limits, are you going to call the police from the town you live in to assist you? If you are in an accident, are the first responders from your home area going to come to your aid? In the towns where you live, how are these services paid for? I think we all know the answers to these questions.
There is some confusion on if this is a new tax. It depends on how you look at it. The 1 percent tax is to sunset in 2022. If this issue passes, you will not be paying any more taxes than you are paying now. Instead of sunsetting, the tax continues. With this continuance, the city will continue to increase road resurfacing, remedy neighborhood flooding issues and provide the services the citizens deserve.
Another misconception is that Searcy has the highest sales tax. The 9.75 percent sales tax that is charged in Searcy does not all go to the city — 6.5 percent goes to the state, 1.75 percent to the county and currently 1.5 percent to the city. How does the 1.5 percent compare to the cities that everyone is comparing the sales tax to? Conway 2.25 percent, Cabot 2 percent, North Little Rock 2.2 percent Benton 2.5 percent, Sherwood 2 percent, Bryant 3 percent, Jacksonville 2 percent, Maumelle 2 percent and Batesville 2 percent. If these cities have lower sales tax than Searcy, it’s due to White County’s sales tax being one of the higher taxes in the state
Moving on to the sports complex. How many families outside city limits have children or grandchildren playing baseball and softball? In a previous letter, someone has asked what is the percentage of Searcy youths that play baseball & softball? Just counting the Searcy youths would not be an accurate representation of all of the youths participating. The children of neighboring cities participate in Searcy leagues due to their towns not having these programs.
Why is there a discrepancy with how much the project is going to cost? The preliminary plans are estimated at 8.45 million dollars. The 14.1 million dollars that is on the ballot is the maximum amount the A&P Commission has allocated for this project, while allowing them funds for other projects that may be requested. Will the sports complex cost the full $14.1 million? From my understanding, it will not. Until bids are taken on this project, that number will not be available. That is why there is such a difference between the two numbers. If the ballot read $8.45 million and the project was over that amount, another vote would have to be taken for the difference.
People have also commented that they wish to see signed contracts for tournaments which would be coming to these new fields. Who is going to sign a contract to have a tournament not knowing if the bond issue is going to pass? I don’t think anyone would. Would you sign a contract for a wedding reception at a hall that is just in the drawing stages with no revenue stream in place to build it?
While I have no children or grandchildren who would use the sports complex, I do have a vested interest. I am a member of the A&P Commission. I want to see the city of Searcy give their citizens and those who live in the surrounding cities, a better quality of life. The reason I requested to be on the commission was to ensure that the monies collected from the A&P tax get used to benefit as many as possible.
I moved to Searcy 15 years ago. I like the direction the city is going and would like to see the positive improvements continue. Vote for a better Searcy. Vote for both.
Tommy Centola
Searcy
