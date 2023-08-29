Dear Editor,
Not judging, just speaking my heart, and it's burdened. I am a sinner that is saved by God's grace.
Dear Editor,
Not judging, just speaking my heart, and it's burdened. I am a sinner that is saved by God's grace.
Satan loves to see saved Christians mess up (1 Peter 5:8). He's out to devour you and thinks it is funny when you do mess up. Unsaved lost people are pulling our children out of church on Sundays and Wednesday nights and parents seem to think this is OK. Well, it's not! And it is happening in all churches. Parents, y'all are responsible for your child's destination. Will it be Heaven or will it be Hell (Luke 18:16)? Ballgames, cheerleading or whatever it is, it is affecting my family, too. The world is full of evil and it's having an effect on our children.
Take a stand against this disguised evil (that's what it is, 2 Corinthians 2:11) and see how much God will bless you. (Galatians 5:16)
If you have a church, return to it. If you do not, find one. Searcy is full of wonderful churches. We are to pray for the lost and plant the seed of Jesus.
Debbie Betts
Searcy
