Dear Editor,
Logic. It’s something I rely on daily to make decisions. Faith. It’s the basis of everything I do. When I use logic combined with my faith I see with clarity that the 1-cent renewal on the Nov. 9 ballot is something I will cast a vote for. In short, the 1-cent renewal is both reasonable and critically needed for the city of Searcy.
As a wife, mother, business professional and someone who sees Searcy for the special place it is, I am asking all Searcy citizens to consider the effects on our hometown if the 1-cent sales tax is not renewed on Nov. 9.
I remember when my husband stood on the side of the road holding signs asking citizens to vote when the 1-cent tax was first presented and passed, nearly eight years ago. The stakes were high! We all knew it. There was an urgency. We were raising a young family, and both knew that if the 1-cent tax didn’t pass it would be a major detriment to our community. We were so grateful when it passed, but there was a sunset. We are presented with the challenges of the sunset today, however, we have an opportunity to keep the progress going with the renewal.
As we move closer to the Nov. 9 vote, I want to remind you of what you are voting for with the 1-cent renewal: Providing over $1.5 million for Searcy police officers and first responders, ensuring those individuals receive competitive salaries, retirement benefits and equipment to keep us safe; delivering over $2.6 million each year for infrastructure work, including much-needed street and drainage maintenance and construction, a new annual sidewalk and drainage program, street lights and traffic signs and signals; ensuring funding for city services and equipment such as trash pickup, leaf disposal, mulch grinding, and a 90-day emergency fund; investing in Parks and Recreation area maintenance and operational resources throughout the city to better maintain our community parks.
Vote for your children, your grandchildren, your future children, nieces, nephews, your students and anyone who will make a life in Searcy for years to come.
Please do not assume someone else will vote. Make every effort to exercise your right to vote on Nov. 9. Early voting begins on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the cooperative extension office, which is located at the fairgrounds.
Logic and faith. Rely on both when casting your vote.
Brooke Pryor
Searcy
