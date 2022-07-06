Dear Editor,
In reference to the Letter to the Editor in the July 2 newspaper, the Searcy A&P Commission had nothing to do with the purchase of the property next to the Searcy Sports Complex. That was purchased by the City Council.
Tommy Centola
Searcy
