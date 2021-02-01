Dear Editor,
The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. support making the current 1-percent city temporary sales tax permanent and issuing capital improvement bonds to improve the Sports Plex. This bond issue will provide the funding to foster economic growth, job creation and increase the tax base in Searcy by diversifying our economy and including more tourism.
The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors passed a resolution at its Jan. 26 meeting. The resolution was in support of making the current 1-percent city temporary sales tax permanent and issuing capital improvement bonds to improve the Sports Plex.
The chamber hosted a grab-some-pizza-and-yard-signs, come-and-go event Jan. 29 in the chamber parking lot. The purpose was to encourage Searcy citizens to Vote for Both of the ballot issues at the Feb. 9 election.
- The first ballot issue is the 1 percent sales tax renewal. This issue makes the current 8-year, 1-percent tax, permanent and will enable the city of Searcy to continue operating at the current level. In addition, Searcy will be able to make financial commitments beyond the current 8-year limit due to the sunset of the current tax. The Searcy City Council will be able to plan for future growth and become more competitive with surrounding communities for jobs that will increase the tax base and improve the quality of life/place in Searcy and White County.
- The second ballot issue is the Sports Plex bond. Voting FOR the Sports Plex project will allow the city of Searcy to issue a maximum of $14,195,000 in capital improvement bonds to develop a first-class baseball and softball complex conducive to attracting tournaments, as well as improvements to the soccer complex. The bond will be paid for from a portion of the existing A&P tax. Citizens are voting to give the city permission to issue the bonds.
- Additional information can be found at www.voteforsearcy.com.
Buck Layne
Searcy
