Dear Editor,
Most people in the Searcy area are unaware that we have a nursing home in the Rolling Meadows Subdivision. This a residential subdivision consisting of two streets, and each end in a cul-de-sac. In December 2021, the home at the end of Charles Thomas Boulevard was sold to a doctor and her husband under an LLC, which then became affiliated with Care Home/House of Three/Arkansas (www.houseofthree.net). They did some renovations, and moved in her elderly mother and two additional patients under hospice care or suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Round-the-clock caregivers were then hired to provide care for the three patients.
Almost everyone in our neighbor immediately noticed all the extra traffic from the caregivers rushing in and out for their shifts, family members of those in the home visiting, the pharmacy deliveries and medical supply companies, all creating a hazard for the children in the neighborhood. Then when one of the patients took the inevitable turn for the worse, traffic increased dramatically and the parking situation on the cul-de-sac was so bad that the other homes on that end could not receive mail, or have garbage or recycles picked up. People could not get out of their driveway without going to the nursing home and requesting vehicles be moved. As a business operation, when a patient passes, they just move in another as has happened repeatedly.
We immediately contacted Searcy Code Enforcement, but were informed that they are not able to help us, because the House of Three Co. had won a lawsuit in another area of Arkansas. We called our City Council representative and others in the neighborhood went to the mayor and other city officials complaining about the situation that we now have in our neighborhood. A meeting of city officials was held at some point due to our continuous complaints and a notice was issued to the owners saying that they are in violation of the residential zoning and we remain on hold waiting for the lawyers to sort things out. As you will note when you visit their website,(www.houseofthree.net), the organization/business says that they determine what a family unit is, related or not, and zoning rules don’t apply to them. When I complained on their website, they explained that their civil rights lawyer said they were legal. Please take time to visit their website and note that insurance agents, doctors and others affiliated with elderly care own multiple homes in residential areas in multiple cities in Arkansas. By purchasing a residence and putting in three patients, they avoid all the requirements and cost associated with and paid by other commercial enterprises such as a bed and breakfast would be required to install.
This is not right and if legislation is required to stop it, then it needs to be done before you find you and your neighbors dealing with the problems we are dealing with in our neighborhood.
Patricia and Thomas Collier
Searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.